Bennett, Attorney John J.

February 6, 1944 – August 6, 2020

Milford, CT – Attorney John J. Bennett, of Milford, CT, entered eternal rest on August 6, 2020. Attorney Bennett was steadfast in his Catholic faith, with special devotion to the Virgin Mary, and a proud graduate of the College of the Holy Cross. He practiced law in his native Ansonia for the entirety of his career at his law office, Bennett & Walsh. He and his wife, Eileen Carey, made their home on Laurel Beach where they raised their four children. John is remembered for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering faith.

Beloved husband of Eileen Carey, of Milford, CT. Devoted father of Max Bennett and his wife, Liz, of Longmeadow, MA; Mary Bennett and her husband, Mike Barker, of Salem, MA; Patrick Bennett and his fiancée, Laila Atta, of Springfield, MA; and John Bennett, of New York, NY. Cherished grandfather of Sarah Bennett. Loyal brother of Kateri Walsh and her husband, Dan, of Springfield, MA; William Bennett and his wife, Mary Frey, of Longmeadow, MA; Joe Bennett and his wife Terry, of Cheshire, CT; Alicia Mitchell and her husband Kerry Mitchell, of Boston, MA; Mary O'Brien and her husband Tom, of Longmeadow, MA. John was predeceased by his son, Zachary Bennett, parents, William Kane Bennett and Alicia Mangan Bennett, and sister, Rena Laughlin.

A memorial mass will be offered on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff Street, Ansonia, CT 06401.

Social distancing and masks will be required in the Church. If anyone needs assistance call the Bennett Funeral Home 203-735-1578.



