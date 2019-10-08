New Haven Register Obituaries
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish)
70 Gulf St.
Milford, CT
View Map
John J. Curd


1953 - 2019
John J. Curd Obituary
Curd, John J.
John Joseph Curd, 66, longtime resident of Woodbridge, beloved husband of Jo-Ann Tomczyk Curd, passed away on October 5, 2019. John was born on April 21, 1953, in Amityville, NY, to the late Ralph and Virginia Curd II.
John grew up in Orange and graduated from Amity High School. He lived his entire adult life in Woodbridge and began a career in the printing industry. John started at New England Printing Company, then went on to work at Westvaco Paper Co, City Printing (Northeast Graphics), and finally Connecticut Color.
In addition to his loving wife, John leaves behind his daughter, Jacquelyn Tarczali and her husband Jason; grandchildren, Judith, Bryant and Blake Tarczali; siblings, Virginia (Gary) Tierney, Patricia Laskowski, Ralph Curd III, Brian (Cindy) Curd and Bart (Laura) Curd. John also leaves his childhood best friend, Paul Pollaro. He was predeceased by his first wife, Judith Curd and his brother, Gerard Curd.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Burial will be private. Family and friends may gather on October 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854 or the Connecticut Humane Society, 455 Post Rd. East, Westport, CT 06880. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 9, 2019
