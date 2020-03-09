|
Daley, Jr., John J. "Jackie"
John James "Jackie" Daley Jr., of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden, died suddenly on March 6, 2020.
He was the son of the late John and Dorothy Daley.
Jackie graduated from Hamden High School. He worked as a sheet metal mechanic and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Jackie was an avid fisherman and caught a record brown trout. He was a big Red Sox fan and enjoyed dances at the Wallingford Senior Center.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Beryl Daley; his niece, Dana Daley Gray, her husband, Dustin, and their children, Rylen, Porter and Maddox; his cousin, Susan Hanover; and many more cousins. He was predeceased by his cat, Ted Williams, who lived to be 19 years old. Blessed be and farewell.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday March 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be private in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020