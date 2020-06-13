John J. "Jack" Flanagan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flanagan, John "Jack" J.
John Joseph "Jack" Flanagan, Jr., 89, of Milford, CT, beloved husband of Jean (McNamara) Flanagan, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. Born on October 3, 1930 in Lyndhurst, NJ he was the son of the late John J. and Jane M. (Vanderbilt) Flanagan, Sr.
John graduated from Queen of Peace High School in N. Arlington, NJ. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of both the Milford Elks and American Legion for over 30 years. He was an avid Yankee and Giants fan and golfer.
In addition to his loving wife, Jean, John is survived by his children, Patricia Flanagan, Judith Ianniello, Michael Flanagan, his wife Terri, and Susan Gorman; his grandchildren, Jaclyn, Ryan (Amanda), Vincent (Rachelle), Seana Jeane, Patrick, and Katherine (Douglas); his great-grandchildren, Kayli, Alexis, Caleb, and Riley; his brother, Arthur Flanagan; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Masonicare for their compassion and kindness.
Due to the current pandemic, certain restrictions have been placed on gathering sizes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.com. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved