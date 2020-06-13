Flanagan, John "Jack" J.
John Joseph "Jack" Flanagan, Jr., 89, of Milford, CT, beloved husband of Jean (McNamara) Flanagan, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. Born on October 3, 1930 in Lyndhurst, NJ he was the son of the late John J. and Jane M. (Vanderbilt) Flanagan, Sr.
John graduated from Queen of Peace High School in N. Arlington, NJ. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of both the Milford Elks and American Legion for over 30 years. He was an avid Yankee and Giants fan and golfer.
In addition to his loving wife, Jean, John is survived by his children, Patricia Flanagan, Judith Ianniello, Michael Flanagan, his wife Terri, and Susan Gorman; his grandchildren, Jaclyn, Ryan (Amanda), Vincent (Rachelle), Seana Jeane, Patrick, and Katherine (Douglas); his great-grandchildren, Kayli, Alexis, Caleb, and Riley; his brother, Arthur Flanagan; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Masonicare for their compassion and kindness.
Due to the current pandemic, certain restrictions have been placed on gathering sizes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.com. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 13, 2020.