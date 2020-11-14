Foran, John J.
In Hamden November 12, 2020 John J. Foran 87, of Hamden. Husband of the late Joan Connors Foran. Loving father of Kathryn Piascik (Kenneth) of Hamden, Susan Chandler (Jason) of Coral Gables, FL, brother of Mary Breen (Michael) of Hamden, Susan Galvin and Margaret Foran both of Ireland. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Kevin Piascik, Kara Banores (John), Ava and Eliza Chandler a great-grandchild Evan Banores, and a sister-in-law Eleanor Ashe of E. Hartford. He was predeceased by 2 sisters Joan O'Connor and Ellen Lyons. Mr. Foran was born in Castle Island, County Kerry, Ireland on August 5, 1933 son of the late John and Margaret Griffin Foran. Prior to his retirement, he was a maintenance engineer for the Paier College of Art. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church. Masks will be required by all that attend. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of one's choice
