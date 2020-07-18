Girardi, John J.John J. Girardi, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Glassboro, NJ on July 16, 2020. He was born in New Haven on September 14, 1933 the son of the late Gennaro and Carmelina Sicignano Girardi. He attended Wilbur Cross High School and Quinnipiac College. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War, aboard two ships, the John A. Bole and the USS Algol. He proudly served in the Philippines, Japan and Alaska. John served as Officer-In-Charge in a number of Post Offices in Connecticut before becoming Postmaster of Middlefield. In 1986, he was named Postmaster of the year by the CT branch of the National League of Postmasters. He retired from the Post Office in 1995 after 32 years of service. Always actively involved in community affairs, John was Secretary of the Middlefield Lions Club and a member of the Open Space Commission. Involved with his church, he was also a lector at St. Colman's. In 2000, John and his wife Alice moved to Glassboro, NJ. Here he continued to be active as Secretary of the Glassboro VFW, Post 679, Secretary and Trustee of the St. Anthony's Mutual Aid Society and a member of the Board of Health. He was also a volunteer at Kennedy Hospital. John loved to travel and did so extensively with family and friends in his camper. He also attended naval reunions and postal conventions across the US and Hawaii and enjoyed visiting family in Italy. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, bowling, swimming and riding his moped. He will always be remembered by children for his balloons and for numerous novelty toys with which to entertain them. John is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Alice (nee Marakowski), his loving children Laurence Girardi, and daughter Camille Laudano (Louis), and his beloved sister Theresa Shatkyvich. He was the proud, devoted and fun Poppy to his nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and cherished uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two sons, John V. and Michael Girardi, his brother Vincent Girardi, and sisters Carol Rascati and Gloria Bone.A private viewing will be held at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven, followed by a graveside service with full military honors in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Due to the current situation a Memorial Mass will celebrated at a later date. Sign John's guest book online at