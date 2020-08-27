Keane, Rev. John J.
The Rev. John J. Keane, age 83, died August 20, 2020 at his home in Enfield. He was born in Springfield, MA on August 26, 1936, son of the late Martin J. Keane, Sr. and Mary Ellen (Devine) Keane. Father Keane was raised in Enfield, where he attended Saint Joseph Elementary School, and later attended Cathedral High School in Springfield. He graduated from Saint Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, Saint Mary's Seminary in Baltimore, and the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
Father Keane was ordained a priest at Saint Joseph's Cathedral in Hartford by Archbishop Henry O'Brien on May 31, 1962. He served as an assistant at Saint Pius X, Wolcott, Immaculate Conception, Hartford, Our Lady of Victory, West Haven, Saint Joseph, New Haven and Saint Ann, Devon. He was appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Waterbury in 1981 and Saint John the Baptist Church in New Haven in 1987, where he served until his retirement in 2011. During this pastorate, he also served as Administrator of Saint Ann Church in Hamden, from 2004-2011.
He leaves a brother, Martin J. Keane, Jr., a niece, and three nephews.
