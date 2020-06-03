Laffin, John J
John Joseph Laffin, 95, of Provincetown, MA formerly of Hamden and North Haven, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 with his family by his side. Husband of 52 years to the late Joyce Howe Laffin. Born on December 27, 1924 in New Haven, CT and was the son of the late John and Emma Puester Laffin. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy on the USS Babbett during WW II. Jack, as his friends and family knew him, was a career firefighter for the Town of Hamden, CT. His career spanned over 40 years joining in 1949 and retiring as a Battalion chief in 1990. He also ran H & L Landscaping with his brother-in-law and best friend David Howe. Father of John Laffin (Barbara), Patricia Gherard (Jim), Peter Laffin (Debbie), Thomas Laffin (Florence), Ann Keniry (Gerry), Kathleen Burns (Robert) and the late Timothy Laffin. Also survived by 26 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by grandchildren Shaun and Erin Laffin, daughter-in-law Janet Laffin and brothers Robert and William Laffin. Jack was a very kind generous, loving, quick witted man who befriended everyone he met. Jack always said, "If you met someone you didn't like you didn't look far enough." His legacy will live on in the hearts of many forever. We would like to thank our sister Kathleen for providing our father with the opportunity to live his life comfortably at home surrounded by his family and friends.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Haven Police Benevolent Association, 8 Linsley Street, North Haven, CT 06473 www.northhavenfuneral.com
John Joseph Laffin, 95, of Provincetown, MA formerly of Hamden and North Haven, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 with his family by his side. Husband of 52 years to the late Joyce Howe Laffin. Born on December 27, 1924 in New Haven, CT and was the son of the late John and Emma Puester Laffin. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy on the USS Babbett during WW II. Jack, as his friends and family knew him, was a career firefighter for the Town of Hamden, CT. His career spanned over 40 years joining in 1949 and retiring as a Battalion chief in 1990. He also ran H & L Landscaping with his brother-in-law and best friend David Howe. Father of John Laffin (Barbara), Patricia Gherard (Jim), Peter Laffin (Debbie), Thomas Laffin (Florence), Ann Keniry (Gerry), Kathleen Burns (Robert) and the late Timothy Laffin. Also survived by 26 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by grandchildren Shaun and Erin Laffin, daughter-in-law Janet Laffin and brothers Robert and William Laffin. Jack was a very kind generous, loving, quick witted man who befriended everyone he met. Jack always said, "If you met someone you didn't like you didn't look far enough." His legacy will live on in the hearts of many forever. We would like to thank our sister Kathleen for providing our father with the opportunity to live his life comfortably at home surrounded by his family and friends.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Haven Police Benevolent Association, 8 Linsley Street, North Haven, CT 06473 www.northhavenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 3, 2020.