Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
Looney, John J.
John Joseph Looney, 88, of Hamden passed away peacefully on March. 17, 2019. He has joined his beloved wife Margaret. He is survived by his children William F. Looney and wife Millis of Rumson, NJ, Patrick E. Looney and wife Candi of North Haven, John J. O'Luanaigh and wife Lynn of Cheshire, as well as eight grandchildren including Claire, Evan, Millis "Maggie" and Kylie. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret Denny Looney, his sister Alice Looney Hynes, and brother William who died as a child. John was born June 26, 1930 in New Haven a son of the late William F. and Alice M. Looney. He grew up in the Cedar Hill section of New Haven and was a graduate of Hillhouse High School, class of 48. John served his country during the Korean War in the US Army. He then earned his BS Degree from the University of Connecticut in 1957. In the 1970s the family relocated to the Spring Glen area of Hamden where he remained for the rest of his life. John was an Electrical Engineer with a PE license, and retired from the Westinghouse. He was a communicant of St. Rita Church in Hamden. He enjoyed playing golf at the former Meadowbrook Country Club in Hamden with his sons and friends. He also played bridge at the High Lane Club. He was a UConn basketball fan for over sixty years. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Friday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rita Church at 10:00. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call Friday morning prior to the Mass from 8:30 - 9:30. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019
