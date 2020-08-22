Markette, John J.
John J. Markette, a 72 year old resident of Seymour, passed away August 19. He was born Oct. 4, 1947 in Derby, son of the late John and Jennie Ranno Markette. He graduated from Shelton High School, Class of '65. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was owner & proprietor of Charlie & Leon's, Bowties Restaurant, John Boys Cafe and John J. Sullivan's restaurants. He also was a caterer at Highland Golf Club for several years. John was predeceased by his son Shane. He leaves two sons, Paul Markette & his wife, Elizabeth, of Naugatuck and Jasen Markette of Waterbury, two sisters Janet Hamrick of Springfield, Virginia and Marilyn Carlson of Ambler, PA, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Thursday Aug. 27 at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:00 a.m. directly from the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518.