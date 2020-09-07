1/1
John J. McCarthy
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
McCARTHY, JOHN J.
John J. McCarthy, age 79 of Northford, Connecticut passed away at home on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 after a long battle with prostate cancer. John was born June 5, 1941 in New Haven, CT to the late John J. McCarthy and Margaret Irene Carney McCarthy. Beloved husband of 52 years to Roberta McCarthy. Beloved father to Kathryn (Michael) Ciak and Matthew McCarthy. Predeceased by sisters Marie and Phyllis. Beloved Papa to Savannah and Sierra Ciak. John was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School. John joined the Marine Corps and served in Washington DC, serving with Marine One. John worked for Southern New England Telephone for thirty-three years, retiring as a technical instructor. John also worked for 10 years at Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield as a Tech II, John enjoyed teaching and went on to teach many young students at local trade schools in voice and data. John continued to work in his retirement first at the Regional Water Authority at Lake Saltonstall and then for the Town of Guilford as the Land Steward. John was a volunteer at the Shoreline Trolley Museum in East Haven as a conductor, sharing his love of trains and trolleys. John enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren Savannah and Sierra, fishing, hiking, with many trips and vacations together.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday, September 9th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Thursday morning, September 10th at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 1359 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514 www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
SEP
10
Committal
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
