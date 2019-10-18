|
O'Keefe, John J.
John J. O'Keefe of 31 Tuttle Place in East Haven, CT, died peacefully at home early Thursday morning after a brief illness. He was 89. His immediate and extended family were all with him during his last days. John was born in Kiskeam, County Cork, Ireland on March 8, 1930, the tenth of eleven children. He was known locally as "Foxy Johnny", both for his vivid red hair and charming and mischievous personality. John immigrated to the United States in 1949, and came to New Haven where he was taken in by his oldest sister Eileen, who had immigrated herself when John was just a young child. It was in New Haven that he eventually met the love of his life, and the woman that would become his wife, Maisie Kennedy, from Ballybofey, County Donegal. He served with the U.S. Army's 180th Infantry Regiment in Korea, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was honorably discharged with a special letter of commendation and soon after became a U.S. citizen. The first things that anyone noticed about John were his humility, his humor, and his generosity. Not afraid of hard work, he often held two or three jobs while raising his family. The greatest part of his working life was spent with the New Haven Public School System. As chief custodian of Wilbur Cross High School, he was such an integral and ever present part of the operation of that institution, that many students referred to him as "Mr. Cross". A trusted and respected listener and advisor, John always made himself available to the students there, and many kept in touch long after graduating. His hard work and dedication was celebrated. In 1996, he was honored with the T.A.P.S. Award for his outstanding service from the New Haven School System He was named Irish Man of the Year in 2000 by the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club. John had an abiding love for Ireland, most especially the songs and stories of his native County Cork. While he never identified himself as a singer, he had a large repertoire of songs-both in Irish and English-that he sung with deep feeling and insight. Once, while recovering at home from surgery, he taught himself to play the button accordion while sitting in bed. His strong and compact frame was extraordinarily athletic, and he was an avid sportsman-especially loving Gaelic football, golf, bowling, and fishing. He was so physically fearless that he even took up downhill skiing at the age of 60, and went on to become quite proficient at it, Perhaps his granddaughter Kara said it best: "The most gentle man I have ever known. His charismatic charm, dashing good looks and quick wit took a back seat if you were lucky enough to know his heart. He was a family man and the true definition of a gentleman." John is survived by his daughter Patricia Murphy and her husband Dr. Robert Murphy of West Allenhurst, NJ; daughter Eileen Roxbee and her husband Kevin Roxbee of Guilford; son John O'Keefe of East Haven; daughter Katie Gerhard and her husband Joe Gerhard of New Haven, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and dozens of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Mary (Maisie) Kennedy O'Keefe, and all but one sibling. The family would especially like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Clelian Center in Hamden for their warmth and guidance, and Connecticut Hospice for their enlightened and compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:00 at St. Joseph Church on Edwards Street in New Haven. Burial will be private. Friends may call Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or to the IACC, 9 Venice Place, East Haven, CT 06512. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019