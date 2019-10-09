|
|
Patry, Sr. , John J. (WHFD Deputy Chief, Ret.)
John J. Patry Sr., (WHFD Deputy Chief, Ret.), passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on October 8, 2019. John is survived by his wife, Suzanne Rapanault Patry, daughters, Janet Patry (Gakunju Kaigwa), and Beth Patry Amoro (Edwin Amoro Jr.), grandsons, Joshua, Jeremy and Evan Amoro, sisters, Margaret (Joseph) Reklaitis, and Mary (The late William) Klemenz, brothers-in-law, Lionel (Bud) Rapanault, Jr., Paul (Francine) Rapanault, Marc (Vicki) Rapanault, and several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his son, John J. Patry, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, from 5 to 8 o'clock at West Haven Funeral Home on the Green. On Saturday morning, friends are asked to meet directly at church for A Mass of Christian Burial which will celebrated at St. Louis Church (St. John the XXIII Parish) at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The John J. Patry Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Notre Dame, 1 Notre Dame Way, West Haven, CT 06516. A full obituary will appear in Friday's paper. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019