Pochy, John J.

John J. Pochy, age 61, of Shelton, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in his home. He was born in Derby on Nov. 17, 1957 beloved son of Frances (Janicki) Pochy and the late Edward J. Pochy. John was formerly employed as a truck Driver for W.R. Archer and Company in Derby for many years. John was a kind hearted person who loved his home. He welcomed new neighbors with a smile and a plate of freshly baked brownies. He loved animals and often baby sat for his neighbor's pups. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved mom. His gentle smile will be missed by all, especially his loving mother and brother. Besides his mother, he is survived by his brother David and his wife Debbie Pochy. Friends may call on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Derby. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2019