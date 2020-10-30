Torrenti, Jr., John J.
John J. Torrenti, Jr., age 86, lifelong resident of Old Saybrook and retired music teacher at Old Saybrook High School passed away peacefully at Essex Meadows Healthcare in Essex on Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020. John was the beloved husband of the late Eileen (Carney) Torrenti who predeceased him on June 4, 2018. He was born July 25, 1934 in Middletown the son of the late John J. and Carrie (Cutone) Torrenti. John had a lifelong love of music and began playing the piano at four years old in his grandmother's home and was given a piano by his parents when he was in second grade and began taking lessons. His love of playing the piano and music continued throughout Junior High and High School years. He graduated from Ithaca College School of Music in 1956 with a B.S. in Music Education and in 1958 he received his Master's Degree in Music Education with a minor in Piano from Ithaca. His advanced study in piano continued at The Julliard School of Music in New York City and at the University of Hartford, Hart School of Music. John was the Director of Music at Old Saybrook High School from 1957 to 1992 and was the District Supervisory Music Department Chairman from 1963 to 1992, and the District Curriculum Coordinator for Music and Art from 1991 to 1992. During his career at Old Saybrook High School he produced and directed 35 musical productions and organized many student trips to the Metropolitan Opera, Broadway Musicals and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. John was awarded the Teacher of the Year in 1988. He also instructed piano and recital programs at Thames Valley School of Music, Connecticut College and Wesleyan University. John was the President of the Connecticut Music Educators Association from 1972 to 1975, Chairman of All State Music Festival, 1966, 1987, and 1992. John also conducted musicals for both the Nutmeg Players and The East Lyme Arts Council. He was the appointed the Old Saybrook representative to The Katherine Hepburn Cultural Center in 2012. John was a communicant at Christ the King Church in Old Lyme where he also served as a substitute organist. He was President of the Old Saybrook Riverside Cemetery Association for many years. He enjoyed being in his flower gardens, travelling to Bermuda, Italy, Hawaii, Colonial Williamsburg and New York City to attend the opera at The Metropolitan and Broadway shows. John is survived by his brother Richard J. Torrenti and his wife Sharon of Old Lyme and their sons, Matthew and James. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Road in Old Lyme on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please attend the Funeral Mass by going to wwwchristhekingchurch.net
and using the Daily Mass Zoom meeting link. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Sheffield Street in Old Saybrook. A celebration of John's life will be held a future date. To share a memory of John or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com
