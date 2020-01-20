Home

John Joseph Celano

John Joseph Celano Obituary
Celano, John Joseph
John Joseph Celano, 75, of Milford, CT went to be with The Blessed Mother, Jan. 13, 2020 with his loving family by his side at Yale Hospital. Beloved devoted husband of Judith Moger-Celano for 32 years. John was born July 29, 1944 in New Haven to the late Frank and Mary (Funaro) Celano. Leaving sister Carmel Mrowka, Cheshire, brothers Peter (Sandra) Celano, North Haven, James Celano of Brookville, Fla, sister-in-law Carmella Celano, Guilford. He was predeceased by his infant son, brothers Joseph Celano, Frank Celano, sister Mary Celano De Grand and brother-in-law Stephen Mrowka. Survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, in laws and friends. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam, then became a plumber at Yale University for 30 years. Enjoyed fishing, hunting but mostly crabbing, hence dubbed "King of the Crabs"! John was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and NE Patriots. Happy-go-lucky, always loved to tell funny family stories at family gatherings. Burial will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 22, 2020
