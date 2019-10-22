|
Cusmano, John Joseph
John Joseph Cusmano, Sr., 79, lifelong resident of Milford, beloved husband of Pauline Cusmano for 57 years, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. John was born on March 31, 1940 in New York, NY to the late Joseph and Lillian Cusmano.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name may be made to the VA CT Healthcare, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516 or the ALS Association at www.webct.alsa.org. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 23, 2019