Ford III, John Joseph

John Joseph Ford III (Jack) passed away on June 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jack is survived by the love of his life Ernestine (Krampitz). He also leaves his two daughters Marcey Ford of Melrose, MA and Lisa Ford Caputo and her husband Robert (Bob), Grandson Robert John and granddaughter Grace Mary Caputo of Kennebunkport, ME, he is survived by his brother Harold Ford of Bar Harbor, ME. Also leaves several nieces, nephew and close friends. He was predeceased by his parents John Joseph and Mary (Pisarczyk) Ford, and his brothers Thomas and Daniel Ford.

Jack was born August 24, 1937 in New Haven, and resided in Cheshire, CT for more than 50 years. Jack worked in the HVAC industry for 45 years and was an active member of Local 40 Sheet Metal Workers Union. He enjoyed playing cards with Pasta Plus crew, tinkering in Jack's Shack, fishing, cooking and especially spending time with his family.

Calling hours for Mr. Ford will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St. 06410. John's funeral will start 9:45 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 from the funeral home and proceed to St. Thomas Becket Church, 435 North Brooksvale Road, Cheshire 06410, for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dana Farber Cancer Center in Boston, MA. (https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org) or Profile Page: http://pmc.org/MF0342. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 18, 2019