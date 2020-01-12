|
Grous M.D., John Joseph
Dr. John Joseph Grous passed away peacefully, surrounded by those he loved on Friday, January 10, 2020. John grew up in East Haven, with his parents, John and Irene Grous, his sister Laura, and his brother William. An avid reader, and dedicated student, John graduated third in his class at Notre Dame High School of West Haven, winning the Harvard University Book Club Award, among other distinctions. He then went on to pre-medical studies at Trinity College, in Hartford, Connecticut. An excellent athlete, John was a valuable member of the crew team, read and studied voraciously, and was accepted to the prestigious Tufts University School of Medicine. While at Tufts, he developed several long-lasting friendships, honed his love of music, and excelled in his medical studies. After medical school, he was accepted into a hematology-oncology fellowship at the internationally-renowned Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, in New York City. While at "Sloan", John garnered a reputation as a gentle, caring, highly intelligent physician and oncologist. After his fellowship, John accepted a position with the Oncology Service at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. While there, he was the only physician researcher at fourteen medical centers to have taken part in all phases of research, studying a cloned gene product used to help chemotherapy patients. John then left Saint Elizabeth's and worked for several large pharmaceutical companies, in San Francisco, Colorado, and Delaware. While in Delaware at AstraZeneca, he was instrumental in bringing to market the drug Iressa, used to treat certain forms of lung and breast cancer. Later John formed his own consulting firm, Clinical Cancer Research, lending his expertise to various pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and helping them bring cancer treatments to market. John was an insatiable reader, with his interests in health, finance, politics, sports, music, and history. He truly was a renaissance man. Generous almost to a fault, John gave willingly to those in need, and to his alma maters. Yet, despite his many accomplishments and his busy life, most important to John was his family, especially his sister Laura Marando, his brother William Grous, his brother-in-law Dr. Rocco Marando, his niece Christie Marando, and his nephews Paul and John Marando. He will be dearly missed. John's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 15th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Thursday, January 16th at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
