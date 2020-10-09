Kelly, John Joseph Sr.
John J. Kelly Sr. of Nuagatuck, CT passed away on October 5, 2020 at St. Marys Hospital in Waterbury at the age of 89. Mr. Kelly was born in Yonkers, NY to Mary Haliday and Wilbur Kelly. He grew to be a talented Trombonist and part of the "Finger Lake Five", a published author of "The Tashaway chronicles" a proud Navy Veteran that served during the Korean conflict and most importantly a kind, genuine and decent man.
Mr. Kelly, husband of the late Jean M. Kelly, was loved by many, and leaves behind a beautiful family: his son John J. Kelly Jr. and his wife Alexandra of Windham, CT, his daughter Laura and her husband John Hovanec of Naugatuck, and two grandchildren that loved him dearly: Stephen Kelly and Sage Adelle Hovanec.
Mr. Kellys unique humor and incredible life stories will continue in the hearts of many, and his talents and acts of kindness will be cherished forever.
Mr. Kellys ashes will be interred next to his wife at Christ Episcopal Church in Tashua at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to www.alivingtree.org
Planting a tree will support reforestation efforts.