John K. Mayers
Mayers, John K.
OXFORD, CT: John K. Mayers, 53 of Oxford. With great sorrow his family shares the passing of John K. Mayers on September 12, 2020. He was the beloved son of Barbara Mayers and step-son of John Giangreco of Oxford; beloved brother of Lisa Hyland (Robert) of Naugatuck, and uncle of Ken Crowther (Ashley) and great-uncle of Louis, Eloise, and Joseph of Naugatuck. He was predeceased by his father, Jack Mayers and grandmothers, Sophie Muchisky and Anne Mayers. John will be sadly missed by his loving family including his aunts and uncle, and many cousins and friends. Calling Hours are Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM in Holy Rosary Church, Fr. Salemi Dr., Ansonia, (DIRECTLY). Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Memorial Gifts may be sent to the Oxford Animal Shelter, 486 Oxford Rd., Oxford, CT 06478. Please share a memory at www.hullfh.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
(203) 888-2538
