Katrick, John
John "Jack" L. Katrick, 82, of West Haven, beloved husband for 53 years of the late Lillie Katrick, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on September 3, 2019. Born on May 10, 1937 in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late John and Miriam Katrick. Jack was a graduate of Milford High School where he was a standout basketball player. He attended Allan Hancock Junior College in Santa Maria, CA and graduated with a masters from the University of Bridgeport. Jack was a military police officer and played on the basketball team during his time of service with the U.S. Army. Mr. Katrick was a dedicated gym teacher for the City of Milford for 30 years at many schools (Lenox Ave., Kay Ave. and Orange Ave.). Jack was a loving father and grandfather and is survived by his daughter Meta Carter (Mike) and son John Katrick and grandchildren, Air Force Staff Sargent Benjamin Evans (Deborah), Emily Evans and Isaac Evans. He was predeceased by his eldest grandson Abraham Evans. Jack had many memories of growing up in Milford with his friends and siblings. He leaves behind sisters Virginia (Ginny) Simpson, Sandra Marren, and brother Mark Katrick. A graveside service will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CEMETERY). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice at https://www.hospice.com/product-category/memorial-gift/. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019