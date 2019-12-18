New Haven Register Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for John Kiley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kiley


1958 - 2019
John Kiley Obituary
Kiley, John
John Kiley 61, of East Haven passed away on December 11, 2019 in CT. Hospice surrounded by his family. Loving father of Alicia Kiley, Candace Kiley, Ashley (Ronald) Wood and Shayna Kiley. Brother of Josephine (Mark) Douglas, Edward Kiley, Keith Kiley, Richard (Mary) Kiley, Arthur (Lorrie) Kiley and the late Cynthia Kiley. John was born in New Haven on January 4, 1958 son of the late Kenneth and Josephine M. Franco Kiley. Prior to his retirement John was a gold leaf engraver for the former Lehman Brothers.
Relatives and friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven on FRIDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment will be private. Sign John's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019
