Kras, John
John "Pop" Kras, 65, East Haven passed away peacefully in his home on February 13, 2020. He was born July 6, 1954 in New Haven to Anthony and Jane (Korzon) Kras. John was predeceased by his wife Kathy (St. Jacques) Kras of 37 years. He is survived by their three daughters and their partners; Nicole Kras and Larry Page of Northford, Jennifer and George Keenan of Chelmsford, MA, and Lauren Kras and Dave Morgan of Branford. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Madeleine, George, and John Keenan; his siblings, Cynthia (Bill) Pallman, Ginny Gersz (widow of Tom), Laura (John) Impronto, Anthony (Christine) Kras; his sister-in-law Linda (Warren) Rogers and several nieces and nephews.
John and Kathy, high school sweethearts, built a life surrounded by the love of family. John was always the happiest being surrounded by his girls and his grandchildren. Although a man of few words, John immediately made people feel comfortable and at home, with a hot cup of coffee and a listening ear. He was impossible not to love. His quick wit, honesty, sense of humor, strength, and smile are the things his family will miss most.
Family will receive friends from 5 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19 at 10:40 a.m. for 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, East Haven with Committal to follow at East Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of John Kras.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020