Krasko, John "Jack"
John "Jack" Krasko, 78, of Wallingford, longtime resident of Northford, husband of 38 years to Linda (Jerrett) Krasko, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 surrounded by family at the West Haven Veterans Hospital. He was born on September 20, 1940 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, a son of the late John and Leona (Szostak) Krasko. After serving six years in the United States Air Force in the Pacific arena during the Vietnam War, Jack began his career at the Southern New England Telephone Company, retiring after 32 years of service. In North Branford, he served on the Town Council, was Chairman of the Permanent Project Building Committee responsible for the completion of Jerome Harrison, North Branford Auditorium, Edward Smith Library, and served as Constable. Besides being a public servant, he was a past president and treasurer of the Wallingford Rod and Gun Club. Jack also served for many years on the New Haven Regional Water Authority Board. He was Sr. Warden and served and chaired on various positions at St. John's Episcopal Church, North Haven for many years. He also attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church Wallingford. Spare time activities included fishing, hunting, and golfing, as well as vacationing with his family. His heart was bigger than life itself and was known and respected by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, Linda, who together had three children, Robert (Franci), Phillip (Marlene) and Karen; he was also father to Jill Haffner (Mark), Sharlene Radican (Terrence) and Leslie Krasko; and ten grandchildren.
His family will receive relatives and friends on the grounds of the Wallingford Rod and Gun Club, 411 North Branford Road, Wallingford, on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A Celebration of life for Jack will follow at 12 noon on the grounds of the club. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences and direction please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 6, 2019