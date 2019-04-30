|
|
Streater, John L.
John L. Streater, 63, of North Haven, entered eternal rest on April 26, 2019. Mr. Streater was born in Chesterfield, SC on January 21, 1956, a son of Pastor Rebecca Streater and the late Connie L. Streater. He was a member of Good Shepherd Holiness Church. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish loving memories, daughters, Tamika Dingle and Ciara Wilson; sons, Jerome Blackman and Johnaven Dubose; a brother, Donald Streater and his wife Suzette; his longtime companion, Candida Debarros; five grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Billy Streater; and a sister, Evelyn Streater.
A celebration of Mr. Streater's life and legacy will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Holiness Church, 27 W. Read St., New Haven. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in the Beaverdale Mausoleum. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2019