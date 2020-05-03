Listro, John
John Listro of Woodbridge died peacefully at home on May 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Barbara Ogilvie Listro. He was born on New Haven on April 3, 1948 to the late Sebastian and Mary Gallucci Listro. He was the IT Director for the Teamsters for several years. John was the quiet one. He was not shy about sharing his opinion and was very supportive of his friends and family. He loved football and the New York Giants, playing a round of golf and his Tuesday and Friday lunch dates with his friends. The best part of his life was his family. John loved to cook, especially breakfast for his children and grandchildren. It was during these times when the family would hear him singing his favorite song, "On Blueberry Hill." He especially enjoyed going to his grandchildren's sporting and singing events. He was a longtime member of the New Haven Gridiron Club. John was a loving father to Dawn (John) Basso, John Scott (Maria) and James Christopher (Randi) Listro. A good brother to Marie Acquavita, Carol Maher, Santo and Richard Listro and the late Salvatore Listro. He adored his grandchildren Matthew and Lindsay Basso, Cortney Basso Winn, Brandon Basso, Jonathan, Kyle, Laura, Nicholas and Zachary Listro and his great-grandchildren Luke and Ella Basso.
John's funeral services will be private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of his life will be held on a future date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign John's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020.