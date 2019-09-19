|
|
Arminio, John Louis III
Entered into rest on Sept. 15, 2019, John Louis Arminio III, 25, son of John L. Jr. and Erika Arminio and David and Melissa Grasso; brother of Ashley Arminio, Autumn and Alexandria Torre, Hailey and Kaitlyn Grasso, Louis Arminio and the late David Grasso; grandson of Michael "Pop" Torre, Lorraine Grasso, Shirley Arminio (Joe Ruotolo), John Arminio Sr. (Lynnette), and the late Roseann Esposito and Herbert Kallert; great-grandson of Dolores Barrett; nephew of Carmela Arminio, Philip and Ann Marie Craven, Anthony Kallert (Erin), Christopher and JessicaTorre, Edward and Erica Bruchman. John is also survived by several other aunts, uncles, cousins and is Baby Daddy to his french bulldog "Bean".
John served in the US Army for over four years, attaining the rank of Sergeant in the Artillery Division. He was employed in construction, was an avid baseball player, had a great sense of humor and a heart of gold.
Friends may call on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 CHAPEL ST., NEW HAVEN and are invited to go directly to St. Bernadette Church for a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial with full Military Honors in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at: www.Go Fund Me.com/f/in-support-of-john-louis-arminio-III
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019