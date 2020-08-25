1/2
John Louis DePaolo Sr.
DePaolo, Sr., John Louis
Great-grandfather, grandfather, father and loving husband, John Louis DePaolo Sr., 94 of East haven, died peaceful surrounded by his family at home on August 23, 2020. John was born in New Haven, CT on June 16, 1926, son of the late Michael and Jennie (Parisi) DePaolo. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Antoinette Cavalotto DePaolo, their two children and spouses: Jenny Rose DePaolo Gerst and Martin Gerst of Madison, John DePaolo Jr. and Elizabeth Ventura DePaolo of West Haven. He also has 5 grandchildren: Heather Gerst Meachen, Katherine Gerst Letkowski, Philip Gerst, Andrea DePaolo Riley, Matthew DePaolo, and 6 great-grandchildren: Isabelle, Riley, Corey, Elyssa, John, and Grady. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael DePaola. He was a proud four-year WWII Army veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and earned three battle stars. John worked at the New Haven Casket Company and the US Postal Service from which he retired. He was member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. Although family always came first, he enjoyed good times at the casino, golfing, duckpin bowling, dancing, and vacationing with friends.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, August 27, from 8:30 to10:30 in Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors follow at All Saints' Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post 79, PO Box 504, Madison, CT 06443, or Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Share a memory and sign John's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
