Christoforo, Dr. John M.
Dr. John Michael Christoforo, 82, of North Haven and Davenport, FL passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Patricia Keefe Christoforo. Dr. John was born in New Haven on May 13, 1938 and was the son of the late John L. and Annette Palladino Christoforo. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Providence College and a Medical Degree from Georgetown University. After serving numerous years as Director of Emergency Services at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven, he provided family and emergency services at the Village Medical Center, North Haven until his retirement. Dr. John loved landscaping, discussing matters of faith, playing piano, and swimming. Father of David Christoforo (Trish), Alice Stoeffler (Todd), Michael Christoforo (Linda) and John Christoforo (Maria). Grandfather of Stephen, Michael, Summer, Jake, Rafael and Claire Christoforo; John Patrick, Christina and Tara Stoeffler; Lola and Eli Christoforo. Brother of Rose Kenney, Janet Schmitt (Dan), Lucille Fusco and Mary Carroll. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Sunday, Nov. 1st from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning, Nov. 2nd at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford at 10:00. (Masks and social distancing are required for all services.) Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ambrose Parish. www.northhavenfuneral.com