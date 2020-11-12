1/
John M. Machowski Sr.
1932 - 2020
Machowski, John M., Sr.
John M. Machowski, Sr., 88, of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He was born in Ansonia on May 10, 1932 son of the late Joseph and Mary (Kwintowski) Machowski. He was a graduate of Pine High School and a Veteran of WWII U.S. Army. John retired as supervisor of the welding shop of Farrel Co. A member of the Farrel Old Timers Club, Polish Falcons Club, coached Ansonia Pop Warner Football Teams and was honored by Southern CT Pop Warner Association with a National Citation.
Survivors are sons John M. Machowski, Jr. (Christine), David B. Machowski and James A. Machowski; sister Josephine Belchak; four grandchildren John III, Andrew, Brenden and Morgan; two great-grandchildren Riley and Jameson. Predeceased by brothers Stanley and Mathew (Joe) and sister Helen Winnik.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 Cliff St., Ansonia. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to help with costs.

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
