Palmieri, Jr., John M.

John M. Palmieri, Jr. died Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL. John was born September 6, 1933 in New Haven, CT. He graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven and went on to work at The Winchester Repeating Arms Company in 1952. He attended The Winchester Repeating Arms Trade School and graduated as a Machinist in 1957. In 1954 he joined the Machinist Union and throughout his life he was an active member and held many Union positions, including Steward, Job Description Steward, and Chief Shop Seward. In 1974 John became President at Local Lodge 609 and in 1978 he was appointed to the position of Business Representative for District Lodge 170 of the Machinist Union and proceeded to Assistant District Business Representative and finally Directing Business Representative of Machinist Union District Lodge 170. John retired in 1995 and moved with his wife Helene to Port Charlotte, FL.

John leaves his wife or 31 years, Helene; his sisters, Agnes (Andy) Pace of Port Charlotte and Ann Marie (Tony) Maraucci of Punta Gorda; his stepsons Gary Skellwies of Colchester, CT, and David (Christine) Skellwies of Amston, CT; step-granddaughter, Kristen Skellwies of Berlin, WI; and many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pierina Palmieri; father, John Palmieri; sisters, Louise Palmieri, Phylis Loewenbaum; and his two brothers, Frank Palmieri and Robert Palmieri.

At this time, there are no services taking place. Please visit www.kays-ponger.com to leave condolences to the family. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019