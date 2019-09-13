|
Sullivan, ASCJ, Sr. John Martin
Sr. John Martin Sullivan (Barbara Arlene Sullivan) died peacefully on September 12, 2019 at Whitney Manor, Hamden, CT. She was 81 years old and professed as an Apostle of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for 60 years. Sr. John Martin, daughter of the late John and Barbara (Faherty) Martin, was born in Passaic, NJ on July 2, 1938. She attended Sacred Heart Academy, Hamden, CT. and entered the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Hamden, CT on August 28, 1956. She professed First Vows on February 28, 1959 and Perpetual Vows on August 23, 1962 at Mount Sacred Heart, Hamden, CT. Sr. John Martin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and Physics from Webster College in St. Louis, MO and a Master of Arts degree in Science from Fairfield University, Fairfield, CT. In her 60 years as a vowed Apostle of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Sr. John Martin faithfully ministered in CT, MO, FL, PA, and NJ as a religious superior; elementary school administrator and teacher; diocesan supervisor; and pastoral minister. Sr. John Martin was a beloved teacher at Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, CT from 1962 until 1975. She is survived by her niece, Alicia Sullivan, and nephew, Timothy (Kari) Sullivan; great-nieces and great-nephews; her aunt, Jean Faherty; and cousins. She is lovingly remembered by her religious family, the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and by many friends, former students and co-workers. Sr. John Martin was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Martin Sullivan.
Visiting hours for Sr. John Martin will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Sacred Heart Manor Chapel, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Manor Chapel at 2:00 p.m, followed by burial at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, CT. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sr. John Martin Sullivan to Sacred Heart Manor, 261 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Sr. John Martin's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 14, 2019