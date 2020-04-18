New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
John Matey III


1936 - 2020
John Matey III Obituary
Matey III, John
John Matey III, age 83 of West Haven, CT, passed away April 5, 2020. Born in New Haven, on July 9, 1936, a son of John & Seraphina Matey II. John was the beloved husband to the late Elaine Vincent Matey. He is survived by his son, James (Donna) Matey of Bethany, CT; and his cherished granddaughter, Jessica Matey. He was also predeceased by his son, John Matey IV. John was employed as a machinist at Beard Corp until his retirement. John also left behind many friends, and relatives who he loved dearly.
Due to the current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, and for the well-being of John's family, all funeral services are private. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is entrusted with services. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
