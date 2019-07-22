|
|
Moore, John Melvin
John Melvin Moore, 70, of New Haven, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born in Greenville, NC to John Sutton and Carrie Lee Moore-Mitchner on November 20, 1948. He served his country during the Vietnam War and moved to Connecticut shortly after. Mr. Moore was employed at the V.A Hospital for 20 years until he retired in 2014. John leaves behind a wife, Alberta J. Moore; sons, Darrin Moore and Melvin Moore, Jr.; stepdaughters, Melanie Jones and Lil' Tonya M. Mayes; multiple grandchildren; aunt, Johnnie M. Green; and the entire Green and Mitchner Family.
A celebration of life will take place Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven 06511. Friends may call Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Moore family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 23, 2019