Aversa, Dr. John Michael

Dr. John Michael Aversa, born on July 20, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Virginia Aversa and the late A. John Aversa, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on June 4, 2019 in New Haven, Connecticut at age 76 after a valiant battle with cancer. Dr. Aversa is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Ellen Aversa; sons Dr. John Michael Aversa, Jr. (Heidi Aversa) and Dr. David Aversa (Claudia Moreno); daughters Dr. Kristen Aversa (Tassos Kyriakides) and Monica Aversa (Joel Velez); brother Joseph Aversa (Guizelda Aversa); sister Virginia Urzi (Emanuel Urzi); sister-in-law Joan deNapoli; grandchildren Gabrielle Aversa, Heidi Aversa, Tassos Kyriakides, Siena Kyriakides, Michael Aversa, Eleni Kyriakides, Josh Aversa, Bryson Velez, Johnny G. Aversa, and Adrianna Velez; nieces Mary Jager, Joyce McNiff, Carla Jennings, Lisa McKnight, Gina Rew and Tara Lindner; nephews Frank Urzi, John Urzi, John C. Aversa, Joseph Aversa, Rob de Napoli and Vincent Ferreri. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law Dr. Carl Ferreri and Dr. Robert deNapoli.

Dr. Aversa spent his life in service to others. He served as a General Surgeon in Morocco as a Lt. Commander in the US Navy from 1969-1972 and remained in the Naval Reserves for many years. His career as an Orthopedic Surgeon spanned 48 years. He was an Attending Surgeon at Yale-New Haven Hospital and Chief of Orthopedic Surgery and President of Staff at the former Hospital of St. Raphael. He was a partner of Connecticut Orthopedic Specialists since 1975 where he was instrumental in its growth and success. He served as its President for many years. Dr. Aversa was inducted as a Knight of Malta and joined their team of doctors in Haiti yearly since 2010 to provide free orthopedic care to those in need. For a decade, he traveled with The Knights to Lourdes, France on their annual pilgrimage to care for the malades. He was made a Knight of Honor at Notre Dame High School in West Haven in recognition of his years of volunteer service as team physician for their football and hockey teams. He was recognized as Connecticut Magazine's Best Doctor on multiple occasions and in 2009, he was named Physician of the Year by Business New Haven Magazine. Dr. Aversa's tireless dedication to his family, friends, patients, community, church and work has left a legacy of love, mentorship, achievement and generosity. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Sunday, June 9 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge, Connecticut, 06525. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by The Most Reverend Peter Rosazza, will be celebrated on Monday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Church. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Dr. Aversa's honor to The Sarcoma Foundation of America (curesarcoma.org) or The Crudem Foundation for the Hôpital Sacré Coeur (crudem.org). Share a memory and sign Dr. Aversa's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register from June 7 to June 8, 2019