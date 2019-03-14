Ferrie, John Michael

John Michael Ferrie, aka Uncle John, 89 of West Haven, passed away peacefully with family at his side on March 12, 2019 at CT. Hospice. Born in New Haven, on March 31, 1929 he was a son of the late Benjamin and Vicenzina Riccio Ferrie. He is survived by his brother-in-law Frank Proto and sisters-in-law Lorraine Proto and Catherine Ceccarelli, many nieces, nephews and godchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Beverly Ceccarelli Ferrie, brother Vincent Ferrie, sisters Donatella Beurer and Grace Beatificato.

Mr. Ferrie was the owner of Ferrie Asphalt Paving Company before his retirement. John was a founding member of the Italian American Club in West Haven and chaired many a New Year's Eve Celebration at the club. He had been a communicant of St. John Vianney Church. John served his country honorably in the Navy during the Korean War. He will forever be missed and loved by his family and all that had the privilege to know him.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday March 15. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to CT. Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences, please visit our website at:

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019