Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
John Michael Trnik


1931 - 2019
John Michael Trnik, 88, of Westbrook, CT, passed away on December 16, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, Anna Kaufman and John Trnik of Westbrook, his brother William Trnik of Jupiter, FL, and his wife Ruth Weimann Trnik. Born in New York City on September 15, 1931, he moved to Westbrook at 3 months old & was proud to be a life-long Westbrook resident where many knew him as 'Deacon'. He graduated from Morgan High School in 1949, and served in the National Guard from 1949 to about 1952. He retired from AM Bruning as a factory worker. Some may remember him working at Turnpike Auto Wreckers in Westbrook. John is survived by his three children and their families who he loved very much; Lisa Nardi of Westbrook, Michael Trnik and his wife Cristina of Newtown, CT, Jennifer Krider and her husband Daniel of Jamestown, RI. He has two grandsons who he was very proud of; Ian Hallie Krider of Jamestown, RI, and John Lucas Trnik of Newtown, CT. To share a memory of John or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in Shoreline Times on Dec. 27, 2019
