Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
John Michael Whalen


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Michael Whalen Obituary
Whalen, John Michael
John Michael Whalen, age 74 of Ansonia, entered into rest on March 28, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital after a long illness. He was born in Derby on Feb. 27, 1945, son of the late John and Mary (Foley) Whalen and was a lifelong resident of Ansonia. John is the beloved brother of Kevin Whalen of Ansonia, Mary Whalen Suess of East Granby, CT and he served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War receiving the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star, along with many other medals. He was a maintenance engineer at various companies throughout Connecticut. He belonged to the Titanic Society, along with being a member of Mensa, Sons of American Revolution, and the Skeptic Society. He was very involved with the research of his family ancestry and very proud of his Irish heritage. He was also a Past Commander of the Chapter 1 of the Purple Heart Associations. The family would like to thank you the staff of both Yale New Haven Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital for the excellent care of John. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spooner House Food Bank, www.actspooner.org. Online condolences can be left for his family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2019
