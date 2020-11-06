1/
John "Skip" Morico
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morico, John "Skip"
John " Skip" Morico, of Hamden, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 25, 2020 with his loving wife,
Lucille Longobardi Morico, at his side. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 a.m. He leaves behind children Peter (Londie) Morico, Kristin Morico and 2 granddaughters. Military Funeral Honor Services and interment at a later date. Please make donations to "JOSEPH S. CHILDS Irrevocable Supplemental Needs Trust" C/O Justine Friedman, 550 Nut Plains Road, Guilford, CT 06437 (phone 203-287-1748).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved