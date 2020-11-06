Morico, John "Skip"

John " Skip" Morico, of Hamden, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 25, 2020 with his loving wife,

Lucille Longobardi Morico, at his side. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 a.m. He leaves behind children Peter (Londie) Morico, Kristin Morico and 2 granddaughters. Military Funeral Honor Services and interment at a later date. Please make donations to "JOSEPH S. CHILDS Irrevocable Supplemental Needs Trust" C/O Justine Friedman, 550 Nut Plains Road, Guilford, CT 06437 (phone 203-287-1748).



