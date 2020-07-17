1/1
John Naizby
1966 - 2020
Naizby, John
John Naizby passed away at Branford Hospice, July 14, 2020. John was born December 29, 1966, a son to the late Fredrick and Adrianna Naizby. He leaves behind a sister, Brenda Naizby, of Dolgeville, NY, wife and partner, Leslie (Marcarelli) and two sons, Hunter and Grayson of Madison, CT. John was an exceptional attorney who fought for justice and the fair treatment of clients in Connecticut and throughout the country. He was a highly respected member of the Connecticut Bar Association, the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association, and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. John taught at the Trial Lawyers College in Dubois, Wyoming for more than 20 years. John lived his life with passion, intensely pursuing the needs of his family and clients and throwing himself headfirst into his hobbies alongside some of his closest friends. He ran three Ironman races in one year. He loved playing games with friends and cards with his family. He loved coffee time shared with the Mad Runners. He was "100%" always up for a joke. He loved the ocean and mountains. He traveled across the country to hike many of the beautiful national parks and internationally to Africa, Europe, Russia, Dubai, Peru, Iceland, and Thailand. In spite of cancer, his love of life's new experiences compelled him to ascend the peaks of mountains in the Rockies and Mexico and to take up riding motorcycles. John was not born with any brothers but made many during his life and was blessed by their connections during his battle with cancer. His family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support that they received during the last weeks of his life.
In lieu of flowers and with the hope of helping others, donations can be made to: The Head & Neck Cancer Research Fund at Yale University, c/o Dr. Benjamin Judson, PO Box 208041, New Haven, CT 06520. Due to limitations of Covid-19 restrictions, arrangements will be private, but friends and family may leave condolences, and view a memorial made in his honor at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Memories & Condolences
