Nelson Jr., John
John H. Nelson Jr. entered into eternal life on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019. He leaves to mourn his father John H. Nelson Sr. and his father's wife Jean Nelson; three children Marquise Joyner, Serenity Nelson and John H. Nelson III; sisters Kanisha Harvin, Kashawanda Jones (Torrrence), Karissa Harvin and Johentha McClain; brother Tyrone McClain; mother Regina Mcclain. He was predeceased by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Johnny B. Nelson(Dorothy), Mrs. Mary E.Harvin(George), aunts Shelia Nelson, Genevie Nelson, Denise Harvin, Angie Nelson (James) also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Fri., March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m at Trinity Temple Church, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Nelson family, please visitwww.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019