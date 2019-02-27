New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Temple Church
285 Dixwell Ave.,
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Temple Church
285 Dixwell Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Nelson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Nelson Jr. Obituary
Nelson Jr., John
John H. Nelson Jr. entered into eternal life on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019. He leaves to mourn his father John H. Nelson Sr. and his father's wife Jean Nelson; three children Marquise Joyner, Serenity Nelson and John H. Nelson III; sisters Kanisha Harvin, Kashawanda Jones (Torrrence), Karissa Harvin and Johentha McClain; brother Tyrone McClain; mother Regina Mcclain. He was predeceased by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Johnny B. Nelson(Dorothy), Mrs. Mary E.Harvin(George), aunts Shelia Nelson, Genevie Nelson, Denise Harvin, Angie Nelson (James) also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Fri., March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m at Trinity Temple Church, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Nelson family, please visitwww.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now