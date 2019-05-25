CONTE, MONSIGNOR JOHN P

Monsignor John P. Conte, 82, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 with his family by his side. A son of the late Frank and Erminia Grande Conte, he was born in New Haven August 5, 1936. He graduated from Notre Dame, West Haven in 1955, and also held degrees from Iona College and Notre Dame University. Monsignor was ordained on May 7, 1964 and was a priest in the Archdiocese of Hartford for 55 years throughout New Haven and Hartford, most recently St. Margaret Church in Madison. He also served as the chaplain for St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, the Hospital of St. Raphael in New Haven and was the Episcopal Vicar of the New Haven Vicariate. Monsignor is survived by his sister, Katherine (Anthony) Turcio; nephews, John (Deb) Turcio, Jim (Terry) Turcio; a niece Theresa Kovacs; three great-nieces and two great-nephews.

Friends and family are invited to call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. (Cor. Dwight) New Haven Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Archbishop Blair Wednesday at 11:00 AM in St. Lawrence Church, West Haven. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery where Monsignor will be laid to rest with his parents. Published in The New Haven Register from May 26 to May 27, 2019