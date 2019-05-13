Fox, John P.

John P. Fox, 78, of Orange, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 27 years to Nancy A. Fox. John was born in New Haven on July 12, 1940 and was the son of the late John Henry and Mary Babyak Fox. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam era. John had worked as an Electrical Foreman with Metro-North Railroad for 36 years, retiring in 2000 and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Father of Anne (Michael) Pasqualini, Deborah Fox, John Vincent (Rose) Fox, Susan (Chuck) Fisher, Michael (Janelle) Fox and Kim (Jay) Balocca. Stepfather of Richard (Jane) Kwieraga and John (Stacey) Kwieraga. Grandfather of Susanne and Theresa Pasqualini, John Jr., Nicholas, Lily, Amy Fox, Jack, Ally Balocca, Samantha, Alex, Emma, AJ, and Abbey Kwieraga. Brother of Regina Acampora and the late Barbara Alfano. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2019