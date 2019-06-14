Hamilton, John "Jack" P.

John "Jack" P. Hamilton, 73, of Meriden, formerly of Wallingford, died peacefully June 12, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Sue Hamilton.

He was born in Meriden, June 26, 1945, a son of the late James J. and Margaret (Hearon) Hamilton and was retired from the State of CT Labor Departmant. Jack served both his country and community honorably, first with the US Marine Corp, and later as a Town of Wallingford firefighter.He is survived by his daughters, Melanie Cooper of Cheshire, and Andrea Graichen and her husband Randy of Simpsonville, SC; his grandchildren, Jacob Cooper, Morgan Graichen and Tristan Graichen; his siblings, Catherine Murphy of Meriden, and Robert and Judith Hamilton of Chester; nephews, Brian, Keith and Gregory Murphy, and Alex Hamilton, and niece, Lyndsey Hamilton. Jack also leaves his loyal and dear friends Dick Savage and John Bernet. He was predeceased by his brother, James Hamilton.Jack's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Christa Murphy and the staff of Yale NH Hospital Cardiac Intensive Care, and his cardiologist, Dr. Lavanya Bellumkonda, for their exemplary care and compassion.His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Wednesday, June 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Meriden. Gifts in his memory may be sent to Bread for Friends, Hamilton Connections, 2572 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 07512.www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 15, 2019