Kiely, John Patrick

John Patrick Kiely born on June 24, 1924, died peacefully at home on February 23, 2019. He grew up in Ansonia, lived in Orange for 36 years with his late wife Rosemary (Coogan) where they raised their family. They then retired to South Melbourne Beach, FL. 27 years later, he returned to Connecticut to live under the care of his daughter Sharon and granddaughter Kathleen at their home in Hamden.

Son of John Patrick Kiely, Sr. and Marguerite OBrien. He attended the University of Connecticut which was interrupted when he joined the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He was proud of his service fighting the War In The Pacific including the Marshall Island Invasions, Mariana Islands, and Iwo jima.John dedicated his lifetime to public service including work as a young man for the Coast and Geodetic Survey, Director of Camp Cedarcrest in Orange, and retired from a career with the State of Connecticut in a variety of departments primarily in open space lands acquisition, appraising, and assessment advising. He also enjoyed teaching Real Estate and Appraisal at a variety of colleges including Quinnipiac and the State College system. John was a member of a variety of organizations including The Webster Hose and Orange Volunteer Fire Departments, American Society of Appraisers, CT Association of Assessing Officers, Tax Collectors Association of CT, The Democratic Town Committee and a variety of local Boards and Commissions. Once in Florida he enjoyed U.S.A. travel and monitoring and protecting sea turtle nesting grounds.In addition to his wife, John was predeceased by his sisters Marguerite Getlein, Ellen Callaghan, and Mary Mahoney. He is survived by children Sharon Kiely of Hamden, Patricia Kiely (Glenn Nordin) of Connecticut and North Carolina, James P. Kiely (Deann) of North Muskegon, MI, Joan Kiely (Jolyon Jesty) of Mt. Sinai, NY, and Maureen Giusti (Paul) of Cheshire, and grandchildren, Kathleen, Patrick, Rachel, Sophy, Gillian, Justin, Patrick, Kiely, Carolyn and James, and many nieces and nephews with whom he was not only Uncle John, but a friend.A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, February 27th at 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Church, 61 North Cliff St., Ansonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Brain Donor Project or The National Park Foundation. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2019