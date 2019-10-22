|
|
Pohlman, John
John Theodore Pohlman, died October 21, 2019. Born January 3, 1937 to John and Helen Madison Pohlman, he was the soul mate and best friend to his wife of 56 years, Marie Sanzeri Pohlman. Jack started his career in management for electrical contracting businesses at an early age and continued in that career until his retirement. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Thomas. He is survived by his wife and his beloved daughter, Jennifer and her husband Paul Everitt. It was a life well spent.
Services will be held at St. George Church, Guilford Friday, October 25 at 11:00am. Should one desire contributions in his name may be made to American Post #79, Madison or to the CT Hospice, Branford. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 23, 2019