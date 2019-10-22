Home

POWERED BY

Services
St George Catholic Church
33 Whitfield St
Guilford, CT 06437
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Church
Guilford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pohlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pohlman


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Pohlman Obituary
Pohlman, John
John Theodore Pohlman, died October 21, 2019. Born January 3, 1937 to John and Helen Madison Pohlman, he was the soul mate and best friend to his wife of 56 years, Marie Sanzeri Pohlman. Jack started his career in management for electrical contracting businesses at an early age and continued in that career until his retirement. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Thomas. He is survived by his wife and his beloved daughter, Jennifer and her husband Paul Everitt. It was a life well spent.
Services will be held at St. George Church, Guilford Friday, October 25 at 11:00am. Should one desire contributions in his name may be made to American Post #79, Madison or to the CT Hospice, Branford. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.