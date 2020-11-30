Przybylowski, John
In New Haven November 26, 2020 John Przybylowski 97, of Hamden passed away after a brief illness. Husband of the late Catherine Severnak Przybylowski. Loving father of Thomas Przybylowski (Denise) of Hamden, John Przybylowski (Jennifer) of West Haven and Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Migliaro (Christopher) of Cheshire. Also survived by his 9 cherished grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Edward and sisters Jean, Wanda and Helen. John was born in New Haven November 23, 1923, son of the late Frank and Wanda Huminski Przybylowski. He proudly served his country during WWII with the US Marines. Prior to his retirement he worked for the US Postal Service for many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Masks will be required. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com