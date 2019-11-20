New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for John Calendrella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Calendrella Jr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Calendrella Jr. Obituary
Calendrella, John R., Jr.
John R. Calendrella, Jr. of Branford died at his home on November 6, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen Rogers Calendrella. Mr. Calendrella was born June 10, 1951 in Alameda, CA, son of the late John R. Calendrella, Sr. and Shirley Amellin Calendrella. He was a USMC veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as a general manager for Carpenter and Chapman before retiring. He is survived by a stepson Craig (Rebecca) Ouellette of Grafton, MA and two step-grandchildren, Ian and Isabel Ouellette.
Funeral services held at the convenience of his family. For online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.mmrf.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -