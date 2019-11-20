|
Calendrella, John R., Jr.
John R. Calendrella, Jr. of Branford died at his home on November 6, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen Rogers Calendrella. Mr. Calendrella was born June 10, 1951 in Alameda, CA, son of the late John R. Calendrella, Sr. and Shirley Amellin Calendrella. He was a USMC veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as a general manager for Carpenter and Chapman before retiring. He is survived by a stepson Craig (Rebecca) Ouellette of Grafton, MA and two step-grandchildren, Ian and Isabel Ouellette.
Funeral services held at the convenience of his family. For online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.mmrf.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019