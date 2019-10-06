|
DeCesare, John R.
John R. DeCesare, 75, of Hamden, died at the Grimes Center with his family by his side, Oct. 5, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Annette "Nettie" Mongillo DeCesare. John was born in New Haven, Nov. 14, 1943, son of he late Robert and Gladys Andersen DeCesare and resided in Hamden over 50 years. He was employed at Marlin Firearms and Armstrong Rubber Co. and when he was 70 years old, he graduated from The Norwalk Community College. He served in the U S Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was a supporter of The American Dance Experience. He enjoyed going to the casino and was a former dealer at Foxwood. Besides his wife he is survived by his loving daughters, Alicia Corcoran(Ken) of Cheshire and Susan Magliochetti(Paul) of Meriden, siblings, Cathy(Lou) Milano of East Haven, Robert(Patricia) DeCesare of Guilford and Mark (Jean) DeCesare of Branford and grandchildren, Kayla, Miranda, Mackenzie, Lily and Vivienne, Funeral Thursday at 10:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church at 11 o'clock. Interment in St. Lawrence. Friends may call Thursday morning from 8:15 to 10:15. Memorial cont. may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 8, 2019